Nick Campanile, an assistant coach at DePaul Catholic High School in New Jersey, recently bestowed the ultimate compliment upon his former quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. “He’s the guy you want your daughter to date,”Campanile said. “He’s humble, a great student, great person and probably one of the best teammates that I’ve ever been around. Everybody on our team always looked up to him. With all the success he’s had, the way he’s carried himself through it has really been impressive to me. It’s never gone to his head. For a 16-, 17-year-old kid to be getting the offers and the accolades that he was getting, that can be tough. He just always represented himself and our school in the best way possible.”

Roberson enrolled in January and played in this year's Blue-White Game.

And if Roberson’s character was evident during his time at DePaul, so too was his athletic talent.

He led DePaul to an NJSIAA Non-Public Group 3 state title during his junior season, throwing for 2,466 yards and 30 touchdowns along the way. During his senior season, he overcame a fractured ankle to post similar numbers, passing for 2,433 yards and 29 touchdowns. Asked about the characteristics of his game that make Roberson so hard to deal with, it was hard for Campanile to narrow things down. As DePaul’s offensive coordinator, he reaped the benefits of Roberson’s ability to expand a team’s offensive repertoire. “With him, the playbook is limitless,” Campanile said. “He can run, he can play from the pocket, he can get out of the pocket. He can really do it all.” Roberson is a dual-threat quarterback in the truest sense. He isn’t too eager to escape the pocket and make plays with his feet, but he’s effective when the opportunity arises. In fact, he may run a little too well for Penn State’s taste. “He knows how to get the tough yards, too, between the tackles. He’s not one of those guys who you’ll ever see slide or run out of bounds. He’s the type who looks for contact. I don’t know if they’ll like that at Penn State,” Campanile said with a chuckle. But the type of discipline required of Roberson at the college level can be taught – at least to some degree. The raw ability he boasts cannot. That’s why Rivals gave the 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect a four-star rating and ranked him as the ninth-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class.