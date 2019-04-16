Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 12:08:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson returns to Happy Valley

Uelotbwlpum8u99ijzpo
Johnson was on campus in March to watch spring practice
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State got another opportunity this past weekend to impress its top tight end target in the Class of 2020.Four-star prospect and Ontario, Canada native Theo Johnson took his fourth overall visi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}