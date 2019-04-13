Penn State picked up its second commitment of the day following the Blue-White Game, as Rivals250 DT Cole Brevard announced his commitment via Twitter.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Brevard has been one of the staff's top defensive targets for months now. After earning an offer from James Franklin during a junior day in February 2018, he returned for the Ohio State game in September and then again last month to watch a spring practice. That's when it became clear that the Nittany Lions were the team to beat.

"I like Penn State and their coaching staff," said Brevard's mother, Rae, following their visit in March. "From the moment they've offered Cole, which was last March, they've been consistent. They've been great at reaching out to him. He's had several FaceTime conversations with Coach Franklin and is in constant contact with Coach Spencer, Coach [Tim] Banks and Coach [Kevin] Smith.

"They've gone out of their way to build a relationship with him, with me, with my ex-husband, all of us. They've just done a great job with that."

Over the past year, Brevard earned 20 scholarship offers. Indiana and Wisconsin were expected to earn official visits in June, but he'll no longer check out the two Big Ten programs.

A native of Carmel, Ind., Brevard is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Hoosier State and the 14th-ranked defensive tackle for the Class of 2020. He's the first defensive lineman to join PSU's 2020 class.