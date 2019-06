Penn State hosted Ohio running back DeaMonte Trayanum and his uncle this weekend for his final official visit before making a commitment.

The Akron native also checked out Arizona State, Ohio State and Wisconsin earlier in the year and he's now close to announcing his decision. Join us inside The Lions Den for the latest on what he liked about his visit and what's next for the three-star prospect.

INSIDE THE DEN: TRAYANUM RECAPS OFFICIAL VISIT