Once he had a scholarship offer, which came April 14, Lee took an official visit to Penn State just about two weeks later, April 26-28. From there, it became clear that the Nittany Lions were the team to beat.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Lee originally committed to Florida in the spring of 2018. He stayed committed for nearly an entire year, but decided in February to open up his recruitment and see some other schools. That's when Penn State assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider picked up his interest in the St Petersburg, Fla., native.

"He's a workhorse. Keyvone is one of the hardest workers I've seen," said American Collegiate Academy head coach Ken Johnson. "He's a tough kid and a great leader. He loves the game, too. He really loves this game. It don't matter if he's hurt, he's going to give it everything. In our spring game he messed up his leg a little bit and didn't want to get out the game. That's just the kind of guy he is. He's all about the team."



Over the past two years, Lee earned over two dozen scholarship offers. In addition to Penn State, his decision came down to Central Florida, Florida, Florida State and LSU. The Seminoles had interest in him playing linebacker, but Johnson thinks Lee's future is best at running back.

"His vision is definitely his strength," said Johnson, when asked what Lee brings as a running back. "He sees it before it happens. But also, just being 220 [pounds] and moving like a receiver. That has a lot to do with his success. He's got great hands, too. He can play in the slot. He can catch balls as a running back. He can do a lot things out of the backfield or out in the flat. He just always makes plays."

Lee is now the second running back to commit to Penn State's 2020 class, joining Caziah Holmes, who's also from Florida. Last season, Lee totaled 904 yards on just 70 carries. He averaged an eye-catching 12.9 yards per carry, scoring seven touchdowns. Lee also added another 127 yards receiving.

"He's been with me since he was kid," Johnson said. "He played youth ball with me and has been with me ever since, so I've seen him grow a lot. He's never the kind of kid that will ask you for something. He just always goes about his business and works hard. His mom has been sick lately and he hasn't let that impact him. I've never met his dad before. His dad has never been around, but none of that impacts him. He just works hard everyday, is a great teammate and does everything the right way."

A four-star prospect, Rivals lists Lee as the 10th-ranked athlete in the nation and the 39th-ranked prospect in Florida. The Nittany Lions are still expected to pursue RB Jalen Berger, who doesn't plan to announce his decision until the All-American Bowl Jan 4. Berger, who plays at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, has already called the Lions his favorite. He's also open to the idea of playing wide receiver.