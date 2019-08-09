Penn State has added a major piece to its Class of 2020.

Caziah Holmes, a four-star running back from Cocoa, Fla., actually committed to the Nittany Lion coaching staff last week, but waited until Friday evening to announce in front of family and friends. He said there were a few reasons why he chose the Lions.

"First off, Coach [Ja'Juan] Seider and Coach [James] Franklin are good people. I know what they stand for," Holmes said. "Everyone is always going to say, 'Oh, it felt like home and it felt like family.' I feel that there, but honestly, I really just believe that this is where I can go and make a real impact.

"I want to make a name for myself and my family. Wherever I go, I want to leave an impact and leave my own legacy. Seeing what Saquon [Barkley] did up there, that was incredible. Now, I want to do that but even better. I know it won't be easy. I'mma have to work for it, but Penn State just feels like the place that I can leave my mark.”

Holmes earned an offer from Penn State back in February and quickly developed a strong relationship Seider. That, plus talks with head coach James Franklin, convinced him to use one of his official visits to Penn State, which ultimately took place June 13-15. That's when the Nittany Lions became a serious contender.