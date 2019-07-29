Penn State added another punter to its special teams room Monday, as Lexington, Ga., native Taylor Goettie announced this afternoon that he's set to join Penn State following a transfer from Norfolk State in the Football Championship Subdivision.

As a true freshman in 2017, Goettie averaged 38.8 yards per punt, including 15 inside the 20-yard line. He was even better during his sophomore campaign, averaging 42.1 yards per punt. Goettie was named second-team All-MEAC for his efforts.

He now has three years to play two and is expected to redshirt in 2019. Senior Blake Gillikin still has a year remaining. Goettie visited Penn State for the first time this past weekend. He'll also walk-on this year with the goal of earning a scholarship in 2020..

"Thank you to the Penn State coaches for giving me this incredible opportunity to continue my dreams," Goettie wrote on Twitter. "Can't wait to see what's in strong for my future [in] Happy Valley."