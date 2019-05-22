OL Josh Fryar sets multiple official visits
Indiana offensive lineman Josh Fryar and his family have a busy month ahead of them.On Tuesday evening, the Beech Grove native confirmed that’s locked in three official visits before the spring per...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news