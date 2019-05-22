News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 11:51:04 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Josh Fryar sets multiple official visits

Sybsby0fc945ilaauozb
Fryar was a top performer at the National Underclassmen Combine in December.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Indiana offensive lineman Josh Fryar and his family have a busy month ahead of them.On Tuesday evening, the Beech Grove native confirmed that’s locked in three official visits before the spring per...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}