Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, which featured a major move for linebacker Curtis Jacobs, another future Nittany Lion, offensive guard Golden Achumba, is now part of the Rivals250.

Throughout the spring, the DeMatha prospect not only attended all three major camps across the Mid-Atlantic region - Rivals, The Opening & Under Armour - but he was also named a top performer at each of them. That earned Achumba invites to the national events in June, including the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

"Achumba may not have been flashy, but he was one of the most consistent interior linemen,' said Rivals analyst Chad Simmons following the Five-Star Challenge. "At his size, he played very much under control and kept his feet underneath him. The Penn State commit used his length to keep defensive linemen off his body and he had a strong showing. Once he was set, he was tough to move."

In addition to Achumba, four other future Nittany Lions made the list. Running back Caziah Holmes, who just committed last week, moved up 12 spots to No. 176 overall. Defensive linemen Cole Brevard, No. 220, and Coziah Izzard, No. 246, essentially stayed in the same position, moving just a few spots each. However, Saf. Enzo Jennings did take a significant drop from No. 122 overall to No. 214.

A few of the staff's top remaining targets also made the list. Linebacker Kaden Johnson, who sits at No. 134, is yet to visit Penn State, but he mentioned earlier this summer that he's looking into a visit. Tight end Theo Johnson made a big jump, moving up 44 spots to No. 155, while Washington, D.C., OL Anton Harrison essentially stayed the same, moving up one spot to No. 161.

There's also two notable defensive backs that made the list: Darion Green-Warren, who moved up 30 spots to No. 191, and Henry Gray, who moved down just three spots to No. 210. Gray took an unofficial visit to Penn State in June, although he has since called Michigan and Oregon his top two. Green-Warren is yet to visit, but he has set an official visit for the game against Michigan, Oct. 19-20.

