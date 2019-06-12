Penn State lost another offensive lineman Wednesday when National Christian Academy prospect Aaryn Parks announced that he's opening up his recruitment.

A four-star prospect, Parks was the highest-ranked player in PSU's Class of 2020. He recently moved up in the latest Rivals100 to No. 67 overall. He was the only player committed to the Nittany Lions inside the Rivals100.

"First, I would like to thank God for putting me in this position. Without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my family, teammates and my coaches for being by my side through this recruitment process. Lastly, I would like to thank the Penn State coaching staff for givin me the opportunity to commit to such a prestigious university.

"In a process of being a man, you have to make man like decisions. I have decided to de-commit from Penn State University. I feel as though I made my decision off of emotions and locked in too early without giving other universities an equal opportunity to recruit me. Penn State will continue to be a top choice on my list of schools that I am interested in, but as of right now, my recruitment is 100 % back open."

Earlier this week, Michigan native Grant Toutant not only decided to back out of his commitment to Penn State, but he also announced that he had committed to Big Ten rival Ohio State. The 2020 Class was on the verge of cracking the Top 10 in the Rivals Team Rankings, but it's now fallen to No. 18 overall with the loss of Parks.

Moving forward, fans should also keep an eye on Parks' teammate, CB Josh Moten. Just like Parks, Moten also made an early commitment to the Nittany Lions without looking at many other schools.

