June 20-22 is setting up to be a big weekend for James Franklin and his assistants.

Over the past few weeks, safety prospects Enzo Jennings, Bangally Kamara and Mordecai McDaniel have all confirmed that they plan to take official visits that weekend. Also, two Florida wide receivers, Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel, have also said that they plan to visit that weekend. Now, you can add Ohio running back DeaMonte Trayanum to the list.

A native of Akron, Trayanum will be visiting Penn State for the fourth time. He was last on campus in April to watch spring practice, and he also attended the White Out against Ohio State last season.

But Penn State isn't the only official visit that Trayanum has set. Back in March, he told BuckeyeGrove.com that Ohio State and Wisconsin were tied at the top of his list, and now both of those programs have locked in official visits. He'll first go to Wisconsin, June 7-9. The Ohio State visit will come just a few days before he checks out Penn State, June 18-20. In addition to the three Big Ten programs, Trayanum will also use an official visit to check out Arizona State next weekend, May 17-19.

Earlier this spring, Trayanum earned MVP honors at The Opening in Ohio. During the 2018 season, he rushed for 1,313 yards on 106 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns. Trayanum is currently the 12th-ranked prospect in Ohio for Class of 2020.

