One of Ohio's top 2020 prospects, RB DeaMonte Trayanum, is set be on campus Wednesday to watch Penn State's 10th spring practice.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Trayanum has been to University Park twice before, including last April to watch a spring practice. He then returned in September to watch the game against Ohio State. The Nittany Lion coaching staff then extended a scholarship offer at the end of November.

So far, he holds 16 verbal scholarship offers, the most recent of which came earlier today from Arizona State. With that said, he already knows which schools are standing out.

"Right now Ohio State and Wisconsin are the frontrunners," Trayanum said in an interview with BuckeyeGrove.com earlier this week. "Right behind them it's Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan."

Trayanum recently visited Ohio State, March 19, as well as Notre Dame this past weekend, March 30. He's also already set one of his five official visits to Wisconsin, June 7-9. Penn State will be one of the schools hoping to host him for an official visit later this summer.

This past weekend, Trayanum earned MVP honors at The Opening in Ohio. During the 2018 season, he rushed for 1,313 yards on 106 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns.