Pickerington, Ohio, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton is headed to Penn State this weekend for what will be the first of three official visits.

Back in May, the three-star prospect was planning to see Indiana next weekend, June 14-16, followed by Michigan, June 21-23. But that changed just over a week ago, when Ryan Day, Larry Johnson and Ohio State's coaching staff offered a scholarship. Now, he’ll go to Columbus instead of Bloomington.

“It was definitely a big offer for me, no doubt,” Hamilton said, when asked about the significance of earning an offer from the Buckeyes. “My brother [Davon Hamilton] is there. But honestly, these visits I have coming up are really important. Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State really are equal for me because they’re all great schools. They’re all the best in the Big Ten.

“So, I just have to find which one fits me the best. I want to get a clear understanding for each school and then I’ll make my move probably a few weeks after that or whenever I’m ready.”