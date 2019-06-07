Ohio DL Ty Hamilton Ready for Penn State Official Visit
Pickerington, Ohio, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton is headed to Penn State this weekend for what will be the first of three official visits.
Back in May, the three-star prospect was planning to see Indiana next weekend, June 14-16, followed by Michigan, June 21-23. But that changed just over a week ago, when Ryan Day, Larry Johnson and Ohio State's coaching staff offered a scholarship. Now, he’ll go to Columbus instead of Bloomington.
“It was definitely a big offer for me, no doubt,” Hamilton said, when asked about the significance of earning an offer from the Buckeyes. “My brother [Davon Hamilton] is there. But honestly, these visits I have coming up are really important. Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State really are equal for me because they’re all great schools. They’re all the best in the Big Ten.
“So, I just have to find which one fits me the best. I want to get a clear understanding for each school and then I’ll make my move probably a few weeks after that or whenever I’m ready.”
The Nittany Lions emerged at the end of March, when Hamilton took an unofficial visit to watch spring practice. Not only did he leave State College with an offer, but he also saw a lot that he liked.
“I just loved the energy there. Everything was fast-paced and moving,” he said, referring to practice. “Everyone was excited and working hard. They just looked like they wanted to play the game right then. All the players and all the coaches, they had fun with it, too. You can tell their coaches are great mentors for them.”
One of those assistants, defensive line coach Sean Spencer, has since built a strong relationship with Hamilton. He’s one of the main reasons why the Nittany Lions are earning this official visit.
“I’ve been talking to Coach Spence a lot these past couple of weeks,” said Hamilton. “He’s real fired up for me to get down there. He thinks I can be a great player for them and he wants to develop me. He just wants me down there, so I’m planning to come hang out with him and see the place.”