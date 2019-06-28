Penn State added another commitment Friday evening from Ohio defensive lineman Brandon Taylor.

A native of Lima, Taylor earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in March when he visited for the first time. He then returned to State College just last week for an official visit. It was the only official he used this summer.

"I love everything about it," Taylor said, when asked about his commitment to the Nittany Lions. "I'm really grateful for the love and appreciation they've shown me. There's just a lot of tradition at Penn State and I can't wait to be part of it."

Overall, Taylor earned 18 total scholarship offers. Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State all not only offered, but received visits at some point this spring. Oklahoma also extended an offer in the beginning of May, but by that time, Taylor had already become close with James Franklin, Sean Spencer and other members of Penn State's defensive coaching staff.

“Coach Franklin is a real hip guy. That kind of surprised me. I never met a head coach like him,” Taylor said, following his visit in March. “He was real cool and down-to-earth. I feel like I can talk to him easy, too."

Regarding Spencer, Taylor went on to add, "I love his energy and I know his players love playing for him. He gets after it. When I was watching their [spring practice], you can tell his guys work hard for him. He's a great coach."

Taylor is now the fourth defensive lineman to join Penn State's Class of 2020, joining Cole Brevard, Coziah Izzard and Fatorma Mulbah. At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, he'll likely begin as a strong-side defensive end but could potentially grow into a defensive tackle.