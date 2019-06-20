With the dead period set to begin in just four days, plus the fact that Penn State's annual White Out Camp is set for Saturday, James Franklin and his recruiting staff elected to move up its final official visit weekend of the summer.

Instead of prospects arriving Friday evening and staying until Sunday afternoon, those players will arrive later today and stay until Saturday. This allows Franklin and his assistants to maximize their time with each prospect before Saturday's camp.

As of Thursday morning, BWI had confirmed eight official visitors, as well as two Florida defensive backs that'll be taking unofficial visits. So, who should you be keeping a close eye on? We take a look at each player and where the Nittany Lions currently stand.