Penn State released a step-by-step process Tuesday to help recruits submit information during NCAA dead period

Schools across the country have been forced to think outside the box when it comes to recruiting this year. From Madden tournaments to virtual campus tours, 2020 will undoubtedly go down as the year that so many things changed in the world of Division I recruiting. The Nittany Lions haven't been immune to those changes. Penn State's last big recruiting event took place on Feb 1. James Franklin and his staff were also forced to cancel eight on-campus prospect camps, which had a major impact on their ability to evaluate many of the region's top up-and-coming prospects this summer. “I think that’s a major effect to the recruiting process and a hurdle that we’d have to overcome," tight ends coach Tyler Bowen said in April. "I think we value camps here at Penn State and I know people do around the country." To help rectify that issue, Penn State became the first Football Bowl Subdivision program to introduce an entire system dedicated to learning those valuable measurables that college coaches covet in 2020.



Penn State's Director of Performance Enhancement Dwight Galt III

On Tuesday evening, Penn State released a nearly 40-minute video that features Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank, Director of Performance Enhancement Dwight Galt III and graduate assistant V'Angelo Bentley. The video explains not only how to safely perform key workouts that coaches use to evaluate, but also how to film them properly so that schools can verify the information. Penn State also released a Google spreadsheet and instructions explaining the details. In addition to the six workouts - bench press, broad jump, triple broad jump, 40-yard dash, pro agility and flexibility - the site also explains how prospects can accurately measure their height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan. All five measurements, plus the six performance tests, are part of Penn State's camps each summer. "The best way for college coaches to evaluate prospective student-athletes is to see them perform live and in-person, but often times this is not an option," the site explains. "Our goal here is to provide prospects with detailed instructions on how to best showcase their talents to college coaches when in-person evaluation opportunities are not available."