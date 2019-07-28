News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 11:07:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Nittany Lions offer 2021 DE Kechaun Bennett

Bennett also holds offers from Michigan, Pitt, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State extended a few scholarship offers following Friday night’s camp, one of which went to Suffield, Conn., defensive end Kechaun Bennett. A Class of 2021 prospect, Bennett is up to eight ver...

