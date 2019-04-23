Penn State picked up its first in-state commitment Monday from offensive guard Nick Dawkins.

Since earning an offer from the Lions back on March 23, the Allentown native has been thinking a lot about the recruiting process. Dawkins visited Rutgers, April 6, and also checked out Northwestern the following weekend, April 13, but when he returned home from each of those visits, the Nittany Lions were still the clear favorite.



When you also add in the fact that Penn State already earned three commitments from offensive lineman, Dawkins wanted to make sure he secured his spot, so he headed back to Happy Valley Monday morning. By mid-afternoon, he was a member of the 2020 class.



“I was thinking about this a lot recently,” said Dawkins. “I didn’t want it to get out there, so I kept it really quiet, but this was something I talked about with my mom a lot. I really want my family to be able to see me play. So, that was important. I love being in the state. I love Pennsylvania and growing up, I always watched Penn State, so I thought of this as kind of like a dream offer. I thought this was just the best place.”



On Sunday, Dawkins also reached out to a friend that went through the recruiting process just a few years ago. He said they talked about a variety of subjects and kept coming back to the same conclusion.



“I had a good talk with one of my [former] teammates, Jahan Worth, who’s now at Duquesne,” Dawkins said. “We just had a really good talk about what’s important and why I need to take advantage of this opportunity. He wasn’t even really just pushing Penn State specifically, but mainly just talking to me about what’s best for me. The more we talked about it, Penn State really is that place for me.”