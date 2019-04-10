One of New Jersey's fastest-rising prospects will visit Penn State for the first time Saturday.

According to St. Joseph's Regional head coach Auggie Hoffman, Rivals250 defensive end Amin Vanover will make the trip to State College this weekend for the Blue-White Game. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound edge rusher was a high school teammate of 2019 signee Smith Vilbert, who's also expected to be in town this weekend.

Vanover earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in February, Since the end of January, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, Virginia Tech and West Virginia have all offered, among others. He also began visiting schools earlier this year. Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech all hosted him in February and March. He just visited Georgia last week, April 4-5.

Currently, Vanover is ranked No. 225 in the country by Rivals. He's the 13th-ranked defensive end and the sixth-ranked prospect in New Jersey. In 12 games this past season, Vanover totaled 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. St. Joseph's won New Jersey's Non-Public Group 4 championship, defeating Bergen Catholic, 13-0.

