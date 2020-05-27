During a dead period, coaches are allowed to still speak with prospective student-athletes electronically - including text messages, over the phone, email and video conference - but no on- or off-campus contact is allowed. Coaches are also not allowed to perform in-person evaluations. That was particularly notable this past month, as football's spring evaluation period ran from April 15 to May 31.

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

Two weeks ago, the NCAA also announced that coaches were temporarily allowed unlimited phone and video calls with prospects. Under the previous dead period rules, coaches were limited in how many times they could contact a prospect in a given week.



While this decision was not at all a surprise, it likely confirms what sources within the Penn State's football program have been suggesting to Blue White Illustrated for the past month: recruits won't be back on campus until the next game in Beaver Stadium. August 2020 is already scheduled to be a dead period and that's not expected to change, as coaches across the country have made it clear that they want to focus on their players once they arrive back on campus.

This decision should have a big impact on prospects that were hoping the NCAA would either change its previously scheduled dead period, which was expected to run from June 22 to July 24, or at the very least allow visits during the quiet period that was scheduled for the final week of July. Players like wide receiver Kaden Prather are still expected to decide in either June or July, but others, like offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, could very well end up deciding to not decide this summer and instead wait to take visits in the fall.

This decision also has a big impact on Pat Chambers and his men's basketball program. The NCAA had already suspended two evaluation periods that were set to take place in June, and now this eliminates two more that were scheduled for July 9-12 and July 21-26. Just like in football, basketball prospects will also not be allowed to visit with coaches, either on- or off-campus. July has always been a busy month for Chambers and his staff in regards to recruiting visits.