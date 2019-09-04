News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 07:45:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Multiple Prospects Confirmed for Saturday's game vs. Buffalo

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

The visitor list for Penn State’s game Saturday night against Buffalo is beginning to come together. Even though the Nittany Lions are favored by more than four touchdowns this weekend, James Frank...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}