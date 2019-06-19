Top 2021 Prospects Earn Ratings
Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, some of Penn State's other top prospects have also began to earn ratings.
Rivals won't announce its initial Rivals250 for the class for another few months, but they have began assigning four and three-star ratings to many of the players that have visited University Park over the past year.
Check out the list below!
Four-Star
DE Aaron Armitage - Will camp at PSU this weekend
TE Cane Berrong- Visited in April
CB Clinton Burton - Visited in April for Blue-White Game
OL Jager Burton - Visited with teammate Dekel Crowdus in March
WR Dekel Crowdus - Visited in March. Will participate in Five-Star Challenge.
WR Jalil Farooq - Visited in March
TE Louis Hansen - Camping at Penn State this weekend
LB Dink Jackson - Visited earlier this month
DE Elijah Jeudy - Visited twice since April
Ath. Tysheem Johnson - Visited Penn State last month
DB Isaiah Johnson - Camped at PSU last summer. Will participate in Five-Star Challenge.
OL Wyatt Milum - Has taken three visits total, including last weekend for camp.
QB Jake Rubley - Camped at Penn State two weeks ago
Three-Star
WR Josh Burrell - Visited earlier this month
DB Jalen Cheek - Has taken multiple visits since last season
OL Dorien Ford - Just camped last weekend and also attended Blue-White Game
WR Rodney Hammond - Visited in April
DB Kalen King - Visited in April for Blue-White Game
LB Kobe King - Visited with brother Kalen for Blue-White Game
OL Tristan Leigh - Visited in May
WR Malcolm Johnson - Will camp at PSU this weekend
LB Nahki Johnson - Just camped at PSU two weeks ago
DE Colin Mobley - Multiple visits over past year. Also camped at PSU Saturday.
QB Garrett Nussmeier - Camped at Penn State last weekend
WR Kaden Prather - Will camp this weekend. Visited twice earlier this spring.
CB Shafeek Smith - Visited last season