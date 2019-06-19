News More News
Top 2021 Prospects Earn Ratings

West Virginia DB Isaiah Johnson camped at PSU last summer and will now go to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge next week.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, some of Penn State's other top prospects have also began to earn ratings.

Rivals won't announce its initial Rivals250 for the class for another few months, but they have began assigning four and three-star ratings to many of the players that have visited University Park over the past year.

Check out the list below!

Four-Star

DE Aaron Armitage - Will camp at PSU this weekend

TE Cane Berrong- Visited in April

CB Clinton Burton - Visited in April for Blue-White Game

OL Jager Burton - Visited with teammate Dekel Crowdus in March

WR Dekel Crowdus - Visited in March. Will participate in Five-Star Challenge.

WR Jalil Farooq - Visited in March

TE Louis Hansen - Camping at Penn State this weekend

LB Dink Jackson - Visited earlier this month

DE Elijah Jeudy - Visited twice since April

Ath. Tysheem Johnson - Visited Penn State last month

DB Isaiah Johnson - Camped at PSU last summer. Will participate in Five-Star Challenge.

OL Wyatt Milum - Has taken three visits total, including last weekend for camp.

QB Jake Rubley - Camped at Penn State two weeks ago


Baldwin OL Dorien Ford earned an offer from Penn State this past weekend following camp.

Three-Star

WR Josh Burrell - Visited earlier this month

DB Jalen Cheek - Has taken multiple visits since last season

OL Dorien Ford - Just camped last weekend and also attended Blue-White Game

WR Rodney Hammond - Visited in April

DB Kalen King - Visited in April for Blue-White Game

LB Kobe King - Visited with brother Kalen for Blue-White Game

OL Tristan Leigh - Visited in May

WR Malcolm Johnson - Will camp at PSU this weekend

LB Nahki Johnson - Just camped at PSU two weeks ago

DE Colin Mobley - Multiple visits over past year. Also camped at PSU Saturday.

QB Garrett Nussmeier - Camped at Penn State last weekend

WR Kaden Prather - Will camp this weekend. Visited twice earlier this spring.

CB Shafeek Smith - Visited last season

