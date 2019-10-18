Recruiting: Michigan Visitor Preview
Penn State will not only welcome two of its top remaining prospects in the Class of 2020 this weekend, but the Nittany Lions are also expected to host over 50 additional scholarship prospects. Ryan Snyder breaks it all down!
Penn State's biggest recruiting weekend of the 2019 season has arrived!
Just like in previous years, James Franklin and his assistants are set to welcome upwards of 150 high school prospects for Saturday's game against Michigan. As of Friday morning, the Nittany Lions were expected to host prospects from at least 15 different states, as well as three different countries.
Penn State was also expecting about half of its committed players to make the trip. In previous years, the recruiting staff has paired many of those commits to sit with the staff's top uncommitted recruits and their families. Expect that to happen again Saturday night.
Below is a breakdown of some of the top prospects expected to be in attendance tomorrow night, as well as where the staff stands heading into this weekend's visit.
Class of 2020 - Official Visits
Schools: Penn State, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan
The Latest - Johnson is taking what I expect to be his final visit to Penn State. Over the past year-and-a-half, he's taken six unofficial visits to University Park, most recently for the game against Buffalo. Since then, he's gone to Georgia and Iowa and is expected to take one final official visit to Michigan next weekend. I know Penn State wants him to wrap up his recruitment, but with his official to Ann Arbor just a week away, I'd be surprised if Johnson commits this weekend. With that said, as long as everything goes to plan this weekend, all signs point to him being a Nittany Lion in just a few weeks from now.
Schools: Penn State, Kentucky, North Carolina, N.C. State, Purdue, Va. Tech, West Virginia
The Latest - Martin committed to North Carolina following an official visit back in June. Originally, he was expected to take an official visit to Penn State that following weekend, June 21-23, but that was scrapped following his commitment. Now, following his decommitment to the Tar Heels in August, Franklin and his staff are getting the chance to show Martin what a big game at Penn State is all about. Since opening up his recruitment, Martin has been very quiet, but we know he's take. In fact, after talking to contacts inside Lasch, I'm starting to think that Penn State has a real chance here. I wouldn't be surprised if I'm logging a FutureCast pick for Penn State early next week.
Class of 2021
Franklin and his assistants are expected to host over 30 prospects in the Class of 2021 that have already earned a scholarship offer. For some perspective, they hosted 19 scholarship prospects in the Class of 2020 for last year's game against Ohio State. Others went on to earn an offer later, but the point is that Penn State did an excellent job assembling a stacked list of the region's top junior prospects.
Below, I take a closer look at the top 15 prospects in the Class of 2021 making the trip this weekend. I also include a news & notes section and a complete visitor list.
