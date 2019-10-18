Penn State's biggest recruiting weekend of the 2019 season has arrived!

Just like in previous years, James Franklin and his assistants are set to welcome upwards of 150 high school prospects for Saturday's game against Michigan. As of Friday morning, the Nittany Lions were expected to host prospects from at least 15 different states, as well as three different countries.

Penn State was also expecting about half of its committed players to make the trip. In previous years, the recruiting staff has paired many of those commits to sit with the staff's top uncommitted recruits and their families. Expect that to happen again Saturday night.

Below is a breakdown of some of the top prospects expected to be in attendance tomorrow night, as well as where the staff stands heading into this weekend's visit.



