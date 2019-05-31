Penn State is hosting Michigan's Player of the Year in 2018: Ath. Cameron Martinez.

A native of Muskegon, Martinez earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in January, but this is the first time that he and his family have made their way to State College. According to his coach, Shane Fairfield, he and his parents arrived in State College Thursday night and they'll spend all of Friday with James Franklin and his assistants.

Martinez is being recruited as a true athlete, as some schools like him best on defense, while others are intrigued by his potential on offense. Playing quarterback in 2018, Martinez was almost unstoppable at times for Muskegon, totaling 2,527 yards rushing on 254 carries. He scored a school-record 38 rushing touchdowns and added another 13 throwing the ball.

At roughly 5-11, however, he'll probably play receiver if he goes to a school that prefers him on offense. Penn State is still undecided, but we believe they're interested in him making plays on offense.

"They love him on both sides," said Fairfield, when asked where PSU is recruiting Martinez to play. "But I believe they have an offensive mindset, at least, for now.

"He'll be a slot receiver, most likely, if he plays offense. He's someone schools will motion in space so they can use his strength and power. He's also a big vertical guy, so he can make those 50/50 plays."

When it comes to his recruitment, Martinez has earned over two dozen scholarship offers. He just took his first official visit to Northwestern two weeks ago, while Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State have also hosted him for unofficial visits. Martinez is planning to use his second official visit June 21-23 to return to Ohio State.