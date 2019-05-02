News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 08:58:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Lions off to strong start with 2021 CB Tony Grimes

Uu4jhhaxlpeg2xpp9vkj
Grimes has already emerged as one of the region's best defensive backs.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Virginia Beach defensive back Tony Grimes has already emerged as not only one of the best 2021 prospects in the mid-Atlantic region, but the entire country.With two full seasons of high school ball...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}