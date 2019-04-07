Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 13:58:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State impress Michigan WR Ian Stewart

Rwyxdr3zlywpfy9qulgy
WR Ian Stewart was impressed following his first trip to Penn State
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State welcomed a caravan of prospects from Michigan Saturday, one of whom was Gibraltar native Ian Stewart.A 6-foot-3, 185 pound wide receiver, Stewart earned an offer from the Lions back in J...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}