Penn State picked up its first wide receiver commitment in this year's class.

Norval Black, a junior college prospect from Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., made his way to State College Sunday for the staff's first prospect camp of the summer. He put together a very solid performance, earning an offer from Gerad Parker and James Franklin once it all wrapped up.

Black also decided to waste little time accepting the opportunity, committing on the spot.

"Norval is a great player and a great kid," said Lackawanna offensive coordinator Josh Pardini. "The sky is the limit. It really is. He only played ball for his freshman year at Lackwanna and as a senior [in high school]. He's the best I've ever seen at adjusting to the ball in the air. He also has legit 4.5 speed.

"I love the kid. Wish I had 100 more of him on our team. He loves football."

A native of Germantown, Md., Black caught 15 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns during his freshman season at Lackawanna. The 6-foot-1, 167 pound receiver is the first player at his position to join Penn State's Class of 2020.