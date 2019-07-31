Penn State picked up its second Class of 2021 commitment Wednesday when Florida tight end Nick Elksnis announced via Twitter that he'd be ending his recruitment.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, the Jacksonville, Fla., native earned an offer from Penn State back in April but only visited State College for the first time this past weekend. He toured campus and met with the coaching staff after arriving Friday afternoon. He then camped later that evening.

"When we arrived, we had the whole coaching staff come to greet us at the door. That was huge. That wasn’t a very common thing for me [on other visits]. For me, it went a long way," Elksnis said.

"Secondly, I love how the school is using its tight ends right now and how their tight ends in recent years are doing in the NFL. Also, I love the coaching staff. Coach [Tyler] Bowen and I have a very similar personality and have similar hobbies, so that makes it easy for me to get along with him.

Over the past year, Elksnis has earned offers from just shy of two-dozen schools. Florida, Florida State, Miami Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia were among the more notable programs. Florida earned multiple visits. He also checked out Ohio State in June.

During camp this weekend, Elksnis ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.7 seconds. He also had a broad jump just under 10 feet. Both are impressive for his size and should only improve in the coming years. According to Jacksonville.com, Elkins totaled 17 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns during his sophomore season in 2018. He's currently a three-star prospect on Rivals.

Elksnis is now the second member of Penn State's Class of 2021. He joins wide receiver Dont'e Thornton from Baltimore.