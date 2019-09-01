Join us inside The Lions Den to discuss Willock and the rest of the Class of 2020





Penn State added another offensive lineman to its Class of 2020 Sunday evening in New Jersey native Devin Willock.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, Willock earned an offer from the staff at the end of June. Originally, the Paramus Catholic prospect wanted to make a commitment in early-July, but he ultimately held off, electing to visit Penn State first. That took place about a month ago, when he attended the Lasch Bash barbecue.

"They have a great coaching staff overall," Willock said, following his visit last month. "Coach [James] Franklin is a real down-to-earth guy, too. He’s the kind of guy that just wants to see you succeed. He wants everyone in his program to be happy. That’s important to him and I think they’ve developed that. After talking to him for a few hours and other people around the program, it feels like a great place to play.”

A few days before he visited Penn State, Willock took his second unofficial visit to Georgia. He also went to Rutgers a few days after. Overall, he visited with Chris Ash and his staff well over a half-dozen times. However, the offer from Franklin and his staff was too good to pass up.

"The atmosphere over there was one that fit me," Willock said, when asked about his commitment Sunday evening. "After visiting in July, I knew I wanted to be there with [their] amazing facilities. I have big trust in the coaching of Coach [Matt] Limegrover and Coach Franklin.

"Once I knew I felt comfortable there, and that there wasn't any doubts that I would have about them, and it was a distance that's not too far from family, it was a match made for me."

Willock is now the fifth offensive linemen to commit to Penn State's class, joining Golden Achumba, RJ Adams, Nick Dawkins and Olu Fashanu.



The Nittany Lions currently have the 10th-ranked class in the nation for 2020.