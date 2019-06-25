Linebacker Tyler Elsdon didn't need much time to think about his latest offer.

Following a strong performance at Penn State's Whiteout Camp Saturday, Elsdon left State College with a scholarship offer after speaking with head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Brent Pry. Less than 72 hours later, he was officially a Nittany Lion, announcing his commitment Tuesday afternoon.

"Since the age of 5, I have been playing football in my hometown. Home is where I learned to love the game and everything it has to offer. With that being said, I am honored, blessed and extremely grateful to announce that I will be staying home and will be committing to Penn State University." Elsdon announced via Twitter.

Since April, the North Schuylkill prospect has been to the University Park campus three times, including the Blue-White Game. More recently, he came to Penn State's Elite Prospect Camp II on June 16. That's where he originally grabbed the staff's attention, leading to an invite to Saturday's Whiteout Camp. The select camp allowed Elsdon to perform against some of PSU's top overall prospects.