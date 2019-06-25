BREAKING: LB Tyler Elsdon commits to Penn State
Linebacker Tyler Elsdon didn't need much time to think about his latest offer.
Following a strong performance at Penn State's Whiteout Camp Saturday, Elsdon left State College with a scholarship offer after speaking with head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Brent Pry. Less than 72 hours later, he was officially a Nittany Lion, announcing his commitment Tuesday afternoon.
"Since the age of 5, I have been playing football in my hometown. Home is where I learned to love the game and everything it has to offer. With that being said, I am honored, blessed and extremely grateful to announce that I will be staying home and will be committing to Penn State University." Elsdon announced via Twitter.
Since April, the North Schuylkill prospect has been to the University Park campus three times, including the Blue-White Game. More recently, he came to Penn State's Elite Prospect Camp II on June 16. That's where he originally grabbed the staff's attention, leading to an invite to Saturday's Whiteout Camp. The select camp allowed Elsdon to perform against some of PSU's top overall prospects.
"Working with Coach Pry was great," Elsdon said, referring to last weekend's Whiteout Camp. "He's already taught me a lot. During 7-on-7 [Saturday], he had me learning some of their pass coverages and some alignments. I also had a lot of fun working with Curtis Jacobs. He's a great dude. I think we worked well together. So, just overall, it was a really good day. I learned a lot and got a feel for how their coaches run their drills. It was good to see their coaching techniques."
Elsdon earned more than two-dozen scholarship offers. Louisville, Vanderbilt and West Virginia were among the top football programs, while he also had opportunities at multiple Ivy League schools. Elsdon was leaning towards joining the Mountaineers before earning the offer from Penn State.
"As a PA guy, it's awesome, especially where I'm from," Elsdon said, referring to the offer from Penn State. "It's a big deal, especially in my community."
Elsdon is the fifth prospect to commit to Penn State since Friday, joining defensive back Ji'Ayir Brown, wide receiver Jaden Dottin and defensive tackles Fatorma Mulbah and Coziah Izzard. Following Derek Wingo's decommitment, he joins Jacobs as the only other linebacker committed to Penn State. The staff is expected to still add another linebacker if the right player decides to join.