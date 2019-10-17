News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 08:15:33 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Jamari Buddin previews Saturday night's visit

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State will host a handful of prospects from Belleville, Mich., Saturday night, including 2021 linebacker Jamari Buddin.A Rivals250 prospect, Buddin and his teammates were previously on campus ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}