 Penn State Recruiting: Latest on 2020 Signees Coziah Izzard & Keyvone Lee
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 14:32:17 -0500') }} football

Latest on 2020 Signees Keyvone Lee & Coziah Izzard

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State welcomed the majority of its remaining Class of 2020 signees to campus back on June 21, but two players, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and running back Keyvone Lee, didn't join their teammates that day. Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder has the latest on both players inside The Lions Den!

{{ article.author_name }}