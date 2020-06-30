Latest on 2020 Signees Keyvone Lee & Coziah Izzard
Penn State welcomed the majority of its remaining Class of 2020 signees to campus back on June 21, but two players, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and running back Keyvone Lee, didn't join their teammates that day. Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder has the latest on both players inside The Lions Den!
INSIDE THE DEN: LATEST ON KEYVONE LEE & COZIAH IZZARD
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook