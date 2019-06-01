Penn State is set to add former Virginia Tech kicker Jordan Stout to its roster.

Listed at 6-2, 197 pounds, Stout specialized in kickoffs for the Hokies during his freshman season. According to HokieSports.com, he finished fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an 84.5 touchback percentage. Stout also converted four PAT attempts during the 2018 season and two field goal attempts (36 and 42 yards) during Virginia Tech's spring game April 13.

He announced his commitment via Twitter and spoke with Blue White Illustrated about why Penn State was the right school for him.

"I love the tradition that the school has with academics and sports," said Stout. "All of the coaches I’ve spoken to have been extremely nice. They are very straightforward and seem to care about my future as a student and player.

"I’m so blessed for the opportunity that Penn State has given me and to have such smooth sailing throughout the transfer process."

Since Stout was not on scholarship last season, he'll be eligible to play immediately for the Nittany Lions. He's expected to challenge another sophomore, Jake Pinegar, for kickoffs and field goals this season and will also be given an opportunity to punt in 2020 once Blake Gillkin finishes his collegiate career.

Stout was offered by Penn State back on April 30. Arkansas also offered a scholarship a few days later and Stout said he was in contact with programs in every Power Five conference, although most wanted him to walk-on.

A native of Honaker, Va., Stout was a three year starter and all-state selection at Honaker High School. He's expected to enroll during the star of Penn State's second summer session, June 24.