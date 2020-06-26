Linebacker Jamari Buddin Getting Close to Decision
If all goes to plan, Michigan linebacker Jamari Buddin should have his recruitment wrapped up by this time next month.Back on May 29, the Rivals250 prospect posted on Twitter that he planned to hav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news