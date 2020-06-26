 Penn State Recruiting: Linebacker Jamari Buddin Updates Recruitment Ahead of Upcoming Commitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 11:35:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Linebacker Jamari Buddin Getting Close to Decision

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

If all goes to plan, Michigan linebacker Jamari Buddin should have his recruitment wrapped up by this time next month.Back on May 29, the Rivals250 prospect posted on Twitter that he planned to hav...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}