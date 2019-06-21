Susquehanna Twp. defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah is headed back to Happy Valley.

Just two weeks ago, Mulbah got the opportunity to showcase his skills at Penn State’s Elite Prospect Camp I. He had an impressive overall showing, and his athleticism caught the attention of defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who offered just a few days later.

“I had no contact with Coach Spence before the camp,” said Mulbah. “I talked to Coach [Brent] Pry before, but mostly, it was my coach talking to him. The camp was my first time seeing [Spencer] and getting to know him. I liked him. He’s a good coach. When I was at the camp, after we [tested], one thing I did good at was the one-on-ones. I feel like I stood out [in that event].... I think that helped me get the offer.”



Growing up in Liberia, Mulbah didn’t begin playing football until just a few years ago when he moved the Harrisburg suburb. In just two years of varsity football, he’s attracted the interest of schools across the region, but the offer from Penn State was on a different level.