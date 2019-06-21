Harrisburg DT Fatorma Mulbah set to Camp Saturday
Susquehanna Twp. defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah is headed back to Happy Valley.
Just two weeks ago, Mulbah got the opportunity to showcase his skills at Penn State’s Elite Prospect Camp I. He had an impressive overall showing, and his athleticism caught the attention of defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who offered just a few days later.
“I had no contact with Coach Spence before the camp,” said Mulbah. “I talked to Coach [Brent] Pry before, but mostly, it was my coach talking to him. The camp was my first time seeing [Spencer] and getting to know him. I liked him. He’s a good coach. When I was at the camp, after we [tested], one thing I did good at was the one-on-ones. I feel like I stood out [in that event].... I think that helped me get the offer.”
Growing up in Liberia, Mulbah didn’t begin playing football until just a few years ago when he moved the Harrisburg suburb. In just two years of varsity football, he’s attracted the interest of schools across the region, but the offer from Penn State was on a different level.
“I’m from Liberia. I moved here like four years ago and I started playing football then, but I didn’t start playing varsity football until two years ago, so I’m brand new to the sport. I’m still learning everyday,” said Mulbah.
“I didn’t grow up really watching any schools. I didn’t grow up watching any football, but for the last two years, we always watch Penn State. My family grew up here. My cousins and my uncle are all Penn State fans. Most of them grew up in [Pennsylvania]. I’m just blessed to have an offer from Penn State because that means a lot to my family.”
Since earning the offer earlier this month, Mulbah said he’s been in contact with Spencer, Pry and head coach James Franklin everyday. He’s now about to get the opportunity to work with Spencer again in Saturday’s White Out Camp. Mulbah said he’s looking forward to the opportunity.
“I can’t wait to come work with Coach Spence,” he said. “I liked working with him before. He’s a fun coach. I’m coming up there again to spend time with him and get coached by him.”