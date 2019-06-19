Before Saleem Wormley arrived at Penn State earlier this month, he made it clear what he was looking forward to most this summer. “I’m most excited to work out,” Wormley said. “[Penn State] has a lot more equipment than I have access to down here, so I’m ready to see all that.” For most young offensive linemen, one of the biggest roadblocks standing between them and a starting job is the need to get their bodies up to collegiate standards. While Wormley may not be poised to earn a starting role on Penn State’s offensive line right away, at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, the Clayton, Del., native has a leg up on many of his peers thanks to a love of exercise.

Wormley participated in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta last year.

“I like to see guys like that keep in great shape, in the high 200s, low 300s range, and he’s been able to maintain that easily as his body continues to develop,” said Mike Judy, Wormley’s head coach at Smyrna High. “He’s been working hard at getting stronger, not just from a performance standpoint, but to make sure the body is prepared for the massive amount of contact that’s going to happen at the college level.”

In fact, Wormley’s passion for working out has even driven him to pursue a degree in kinesiology at Penn State in the hope of becoming a college strength coach once his playing days are behind him. Judy said Wormley understands the scientific part of athletics, and his inquisitive nature has allowed him to better understand his body and how to push himself to his physical peak. “Whereas for a normal student his age I’d have to control [athletic development], he’s in control,” Judy said. “That intuition has definitely helped him control that and ask the right questions, and he never blindly goes into a workout. He knows what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.” After spending the first half of his high school career playing defensive tackle, Wormley moved to the other side of the ball as a junior in the hope that the switch would enable him to reach his full potential. Once he grew accustomed to the offensive tackle position, he led his team to a Delaware state championship. During the title run, he stood out in every game as the best player on the field, garnering attention from college programs around the country, including Notre Dame, Florida State, West Virginia and Oregon. He took official visits to Notre Dame and Rutgers before committing to Penn State in July. Wormley’s frame will likely push him to the interior at the collegiate level, but that’s a much smaller move compared to switching from one side of the ball to the other.