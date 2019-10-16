"I've been talking to Charles Walker, Coach [James] Franklin, Coach [Terry] Smith and Coach [Tyler] Bowen," Hancock said. "We talk just about everyday. We also FaceTime twice a week, so I'm in touch with them a lot. I'll FaceTime Coach Smith and then just talk to everyone in the building. I'll then FaceTime Coach Walker another day and we'll do that again, so I've gotten to know a bunch of their coaches already, but I'm still really looking forward to coming and meeting them all this weekend."

Since earning an offer from the Nittany Lion coaching staff in the beginning of September, he said he's been regularly communicating with multiple members of the coaching staff.

Of those coaches, he's spent a good amount of time getting to know Smith, who coaches cornerbacks at Penn State.



"One thing that Coach Smith does that I really like is that he writes me a letter before all of my games. I think that's cool," Hancock said. "I like that personal touch and appreciate him reaching out. I've also been impressed with how much he knows about North Gwinnett and all the people that have come through our program. But also, he's just a really cool guy and a great person to talk with."



Hancock has a game Friday night and his team does its film study before school on Monday, so he won't be in town until Saturday and is unable to stick around much Sunday. However, just seeing Saturday night's game, and more importantly, the atmosphere that surrounds it, has him excited to make the trip.

"I've heard so much about the atmosphere there," Hancock said. "I've had a couple friends that have visited up there for big games. Actually, one of them is D.J. Turner. He was up there for a White Out game [in 2017]. He was saying that it's an incredible atmosphere, and he actually plays for Michigan now. So, I thought that was interesting.

"But I've heard a lot about the atmosphere. People have said that it's the best game they've seen, so I'm really looking forward to checking this all out for myself."

Just this past weekend, Hancock was in Iowa City to watch Penn State's win over the Hawkeyes. That gave him a good feel for what Brent Pry likes to do with his secondary.

"I watched both teams closely this past weekend," Hancock said. "I really liked what I saw from Penn State's defense. I think I could really fit and excel with their defense. Their secondary is always mixing up what they do. Sometimes they play man, then they'll switch to zone. They also press at times, so they were always switching it up. I really liked that. It's hard to figure out what defense they're playing at times, so they do a great job mixing things up. I really liked that."

In addition to Iowa, Hancock has also been to Georgia multiple times. He also attended Alabama's invite-only camp this past summer. He's currently talking to Ohio State about attending the game against Wisconsin in a few weeks, but nothing is set at this time.

Through five games, Hancock has recorded two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also has six pass deflections. A three-star prospect, Hancock has earned just shy of 20 scholarship offers. Other notable programs include Central Florida, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt and Syracuse