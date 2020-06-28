Gateway Prospect Derrick Davis Updates Recruitment
Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway prospect Derrick Davis is one of Penn State's top remaining prospects in the Class of 2021. A member of the Rivals100, Davis has visited the University Park campus more than any other school, but he's also in no rush to end his recruitment any time soon.
Rivals Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman caught up Davis to discuss a variety of subjects. Watch his complete interview below.
