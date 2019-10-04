A native of Norfolk, Va., Lambert announced his decision in front of family and friends at his school's homecoming pep rally. He chose the Nittany Lions over Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

In an interview earlier this week, Lambert talked about his close relationship with position coach Gerad Parker.

“You can tell that Coach Parker is real passionate about his job and his team. I know Coach Parker loves to coach his guys," said Lambert. "Whenever he hits me up, he has high energy and just shows me how much of a priority I am with him. They really want me and they do everything they can to show me that. That’s what I’m looking for.

"So, it’s a great fit. Knowing that he’s someone that really cares about his guys, cares about making them better players. He’ll help me get to the next level.”

Lambert took his first visit to Penn State last season for the game against Ohio State. He has since returned for two more visits - he took an unofficial in February, followed by an official visit in June - but it was that first trip last September that left the most lasting impression.

“I’ve been to the Ohio State White Out. Those games are crazy," said Lambert. "They probably have the best fans, or at least, one of the best fans bases in the entire country. That atmosphere was ridiculous. It was truly a big-time atmosphere. I would love to play in something like that. That’s one thing that really stands out about the school. Their fans and game day [atmosphere] was awesome.”

Since taking over the football program, Franklin and his staff have signed 12 prospects that grew up in Virginia. That number will grow in December, as Lambert is now the third Virginian to commit to the Nittany Lions this year, joining TE Tyler Warren and CB Joseph Johnson, both of whom live in the Richmond region.

Saf. Elijah Gaines also plays at Episcopal, which is a boarding school in Alexandria, although he's actually from New York City. Sophomore Saf. Jonathan Sutherland also played at Episcopal but is actually from Ottawa, Ontario.

Despite that success, Lambert is actually the first prospect in Virginia's Tidewater region to commit to Penn State under Franklin. In fact, three-star defensive tackle Evan Hailes, who was part of the Class of 2010, was the last player from that area to sign with the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions are now done at wide receiver, as Lambert is the fifth player to join at that position. Penn State is now up to 27 commitments and are still expected to add a few more before it's all said and done in February.

So far this season, Lambert has scored 11 touchdowns, three of which have come via punt and kick returns. Below is his film from the game against Lake Taylor earlier this season. He had five catches for 155 yards and four touchdowns in the game, earning Hardee's High School Player of the Week honors in his region. In 2018, he totaled 60 receptions for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lambert will play in the All-American Bowl in January.