Penn State's run along the offensive line continued Monday, as four-star offensive tackle Aaryn Parks announced that he officially joined PSU's Class of 2020.

Over the past few months, it's been no secret that the Lions were one of his top schools, but he elected to visit a few other programs in March to make sure of his decision. Parks then returned to Penn State April 6 for one last unofficial visit.

The Rivals100 prospect earned just shy of 20 scholarship offers. Florida, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Oklahoma were the other four schools that made up his top five.

