Penn State added two defensive lineman to its Class of 2020 Friday.

After Ohio prospect Brandon Taylor announced his commitment, New Jersey native Amin Vanover followed 45 minutes later. A four-star prospect from Montvale, Vanover was a major addition to this class, as the 6-foot-4, 240 pound end ranks among the best remaining pass-rushers in the region.



Over the past year, Vanover earned just over 20 scholarship offers. He narrowed his list to 10 schools in February, but Penn State, Georgia, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech were the five he visited. He actually called Georgia his favorite following a few visits in March and April, but James Franklin and his assistants ultimately emerged as the staff that pursued him the hardest.

Vanover is ranked No. 12 overall at strong-side defensive end. He’s also the sixth-ranked prospect in New Jersey for 2020. The Lions now have five total defensive linemen in this year's class. The pair join Cole Brevard, Coziah Izzard and Fatorma Mulbah.

Penn State has added eight commitments over the past week and 10 overall since the start of June. The Nittany Lions are also in a strong position with Michigan defensive end Bryce Mostella, who's expected to announce his commitment at some point in early July.

Join us inside The Lions Den for more on Vanover and the Class of 2020!