News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 12:39:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star Aaron Armitage Returns for Whiteout Camp

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

New Jersey defensive end Aaron Armitage was back at Penn State this past weekend to participate in the annual Whiteout Camp.A four-star prospect from Blair Academy, Armitage has taken three visits ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}