Recruiting: Four Future Nittany Lions in Latest Rivals250
Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals100, four more members of Penn State's Class of 2020 were listed in Wednesday's release of the Rivals250. For three of those players, not much changed. LB Derek Wingo moved down just seven spots to No. 150, LB Curtis Jacobs moved down 10 spots to No. 177 and DT Cole Brevard moved down 16 spots to No. 219 overall. Those moves were simply because other players moved up in the rankings. However, cornerback Josh Moten took a bigger drop, falling 77 spots to No. 223 overall.
In addition, a few of Penn State's top prospects, notably LB Cody Simon, WR Bryce Gowdy and Saf. Jahvante Royal, went from unranked nationally to part of the 250. Simon debuted at No. 187 overall, Gowdy at No. 220 and Royal at No. 229. Simon is set to visit Penn State next weekend, while Gowdy confirmed earlier this week that he's planning to save his official visit to Penn State for the season.
A few other notable players that made the list include safety Enzo Jennings (No. 122), Ath. Caziah Holmes (No. 176), RB Keyvone Lee (No. 182), TE Theo Johnson (No. 199), CB Henry Gray (No. 207) and DT Coziah Izzard (No. 244).
Click Here to see the complete Rivals250
Below is the complete list of Penn State prospects inside the Rivals250.
Penn State Prospects Inside The Rivals250
104) WR Leonard Manuel (Down 67 spots from No. 37)
106) LB Kalel Mullings (Down 19 spots from No. 87)
114) LB Jordan Banks (New to Rivals250)
122) Saf. Enzo Jennings (Down 19 spots from No. 104)
124) OL Roger Rosengarten (New to Rivals250)
135) RB Blake Corum (Stayed the same)
136) DE Jay Hardy (Down 46 spots from No. 90)
143) DT Omari Thomas (Down 43 spots from No. 100)
147) Saf. Xavion Alford (Up 75 spots from No. 222)
149) CB Jacobe Covington (Up 95 spots from No. 235)
150) LB Derek Wingo (Down seven spots from No. 143)
155) WR Maliq Carr (New to Rivals250)
158) RB Michael Drennen II (Down 16 spots from No. 142)
162) OL Anton Harrison (Stayed the same)
164) OL Marcus Dumervil (Up one spot from No. 165)
166) CB Dwight McGlotern (Down 30 spots from No. 136)
171) RB Sam Adams (Up six spots from No. 177)
176) Ath. Caziah Holmes (Down sevens spots from No. 169)
177) LB Curtis Jacobs (Down 10 spots from No. 167)
181) LB B.J. Ojulari (Down 18 spots from No. 163)
182) RB Keyvone Lee (Down 21 spots from No. 161)
185) OL Jonathan Denis (Up 21 spots from No. 206)
187) LB Cody Simon (New to Rivals250)
189) Ath. Jahari Rogers (New to Rivals250)
199) TE Theo Johnson (Down 18 spots from No. 181)
201) Saf. Jerrin Thompson (New to Rivals250)
204) RB Daijun Edwards (Down 25 spots from No. 179)
207) CB Henry Gray (Down 62 spots from No. 145)
209) OL Jalen Rivers (Down four spots from No. 205)
219) DT Cole Brevard (Down 16 spots from No. 203)
220) WR Bryce Gowdy (New to Rivals250)
221) CB Darion Green-Warren (Down 97 spots to No. 124)
223) CB Josh Moten (Down 77 spots to No. 223)
229) Saf. Jahvante Royal (New to Rivals250)
235) CB Ayden Hector (Up two spots from No. 237)
243) DT Dallas Walker (New to Rivals250)
244) DT Coziah Izzard (Down 52 spots from No. 192)