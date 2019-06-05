Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals100, four more members of Penn State's Class of 2020 were listed in Wednesday's release of the Rivals250. For three of those players, not much changed. LB Derek Wingo moved down just seven spots to No. 150, LB Curtis Jacobs moved down 10 spots to No. 177 and DT Cole Brevard moved down 16 spots to No. 219 overall. Those moves were simply because other players moved up in the rankings. However, cornerback Josh Moten took a bigger drop, falling 77 spots to No. 223 overall.

In addition, a few of Penn State's top prospects, notably LB Cody Simon, WR Bryce Gowdy and Saf. Jahvante Royal, went from unranked nationally to part of the 250. Simon debuted at No. 187 overall, Gowdy at No. 220 and Royal at No. 229. Simon is set to visit Penn State next weekend, while Gowdy confirmed earlier this week that he's planning to save his official visit to Penn State for the season.



A few other notable players that made the list include safety Enzo Jennings (No. 122), Ath. Caziah Holmes (No. 176), RB Keyvone Lee (No. 182), TE Theo Johnson (No. 199), CB Henry Gray (No. 207) and DT Coziah Izzard (No. 244).

Below is the complete list of Penn State prospects inside the Rivals250.