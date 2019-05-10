Penn State's No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 is ready to end his recruitment.

On Friday evening, five-star wide receiver and Pennsylvania native Julian Fleming announced via Twitter that he'll make his commitment in three weeks, May 31. As expected, the Nittany Lions were among his top five, along with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.

Dating back to June 2017, the Catawissa native has taken over a dozen visits with James Franklin and his staff. However, despite the fact that he's been to Penn State more than any other school, many recruiting analysts believe that Big Ten East rival Ohio State is currently the team to beat. Fleming has taken four visits to Columbus, the most recent of which was in March.

In addition to the two Big Ten schools, Fleming also took an official visit to Alabama in April and an unofficial visit to Clemson in March. Georgia was expected to host him for an official visit May 24-26, but it's now unclear if he'll still take that visit. His last visit to Athens was in April 2018.

Throughout his recruitment, Fleming has earned more than 30 scholarship offers. He's currently the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation and the 12th-ranked overall player in the Class of 2020.

This past season, Fleming totaled 1,524 yards on 78 receptions, scoring 22 touchdowns. He earned multiple honors, including Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania. His school, Southern Columbia, has gone undefeated, 16-0, the past two seasons, winning back-to-back PIAA Class AA state championships.