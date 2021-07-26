Penn State Recruiting: Expected Visitors for July 27-30

The July dead period came to an end yesterday, which makes this upcoming week the last opportunity for prospects to visit with James Franklin and his staff until the season begins in September. Although the Class of 2022 is already close to full, Rivals100 WR Andre Greene is expected to be on campus this week, as well as a handful of elite 2023 prospects.

Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder has put together the latest information inside the Lions Den. Subscribers, click the link below to see who all is expected to visit!

