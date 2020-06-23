 Penn State Football: Ken Talley & Enai White Discuss Deion Barnes & Recruitments
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 13:55:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Philly Prospects Enai White & Ken Talley Discuss Deion Barnes & Penn State

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State is off to a strong start with two of Philadelphia’s top up-and-coming prospects in the Class of 2022.Between June 2019 and the end of last season, James Franklin and his staff hosted Imh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}