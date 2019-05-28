When asked about his strengths on the football field, Dvon Ellies politely declined to answer. “I think I know what I do well, but I don’t want to speak on my game,” he said. Because that’s not him. For Ellies, praising his own game and breaking down his success would be two steps outside his comfort zone. The Penn State signee oozes humility – a remarkable trait for such an accomplished young athlete.

Ellies

Ellies, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, collected 72 tackles, including 17 sacks, during his senior season at the McDonogh School. The 6-foot-1, 288- pound prospect from Burtonsville, Md., received offers from 21 programs, including Ohio State, USC and Florida. But you would never know from talking to him.

“I’m like a family guy,” he said. “Family is really big to me, especially in the Samoan culture. There are a lot of things that a lot of people will begin to find out. I’m not open with everything, but over time they’ll see I’m a charismatic person.”

Born in Hawaii, Ellies' Samoan heritage is an important part of his life. When he earned an invite to the Polynesian Bowl in January, the symmetry was too perfect for him to resist. In the weeks leading up to the game, he had already verbally committed to the Penn State coaching staff but hadn’t announced his intentions publicly.

Celebrating his culture along with some of the best players in high school football, Ellies decided the Polynesian Bowl offered the ideal stage to announce his commitment. Flanked by his family in the same island chain where he was born, he donned a Penn State cap to announce his commitment on live television.

“When I first got the Poly Bowl invite, I kind of figured I wanted to announce there,” he said. “It was a surreal feeling.”