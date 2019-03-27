Richland, N.J., defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes has three unofficial visits set for the next couple of weekends, one of which will be a return trip to Penn State.

The 6-foot-1, 310 pound interior prospect earned an offer from the Nittany Lions at the end of January, but even before that, he already had a relationship with defensive line coach Sean Spencer. That began last summer, when he attended the staff’s Whiteout Camp in June. Raikes then returned for the game against Ohio State in September.



“It’s been pretty good,” said Raikes, when asked about his relationship with Penn State. “I’ve been talking to Coach Spencer and Coach Franklin basically everyday. We’ve been trying to set that visit up, so we’re now coming April 6th. Unfortunately, I can’t stay overnight because I have The Opening the next day, but I’m looking forward to getting back up there.”



Since he previously attended a camp and a game, next weekend will be Raikes’ first opportunity to spend an extended period of time with the coaches, as well as tour facilities and learn more about academics.



“I’m just trying to get to know Penn State better,” said Raikes. “I’ve been up there a few times, but I haven’t been up there since I’ve been offered. So, I really just want to get a better understanding for where I stand. I want to know where I stand with them and what I can get out of a school like Penn State.”



In addition to his trip to State College, Raikes is also planning to visit two schools he hasn’t seen yet, beginning with West Virginia this upcoming weekend, March 30. After his Penn State trip, he then plans to head to College Station, Texas, April 13 to check out Jimbo Fisher’s program at Texas A&M.



“I’m talking to West Virginia and A&M just about everyday, too. I’m just trying to get to the campuses," said Raikes. "I don’t know too much about West Virginia yet, but I know it’s definitely a school that’s worth a visit. I’ve liked getting to know their coaches.



“With A&M, it’s the same thing. Their coaches are talking to me everyday and I know it’s a really nice program. They haven’t offered me yet, but they want me to come visit them and I want to go check them out.”



During his junior season, Raikes totaled 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

