Penn State picked up another commitment Saturday from defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah.

A native of Liberia, Mulbah moved to the United States just four years ago. He began playing football around the same time, but it wasn't until fall 2017 that he began playing at the varsity level.

"I’m brand new to the sport. I’m still learning everyday,” Mulbah said in an interview earlier this week.

While that may be true, physically, he has everything defensive line coach Sean Spencer could want. At Penn State's Elite Prospect Camp I earlier this month, Mulbah put up some impressive numbers, including a 9-foot broad jump. At 270 pounds, that caught the attention of the staff, but he also ran well and was a top performer during one-on-ones.

"When I was at the camp, after we [tested], one thing I did good at was the one-on-ones," he said. "I feel like I stood out [in that event].... I think that helped me get the offer.”

In addition to the Penn State, Mulbah also visited Ohio State, Rutgers and Temple since the start of the new year. He also attended Penn State's Blue-White Game in April and was on campus Saturday to participate in the annual White Out Camp.

Mulbah is the first in-state prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions. He's also the second defensive tackle, joining Indiana native Cole Brevard. In addition to playing football, Mulbah also began wrestling this past winter. He went 11-8 in his first season.

