DeMatha defensive lineman Coziah Izzard has ended his recruitment.

Following an official visit to Penn State this weekend, the 6-foot-3, 280 pound pass-rusher announced that he'll be joining fellow defensive lineman Cole Brevard and Fatorma Mulbah in Penn State's Class of 2020.

A member of the RIvals250, Izzard is one of the top-ranked defensive prospects on Penn State's recruiting board. The Maryland native originally earned an offer from the Nittany Lions following a camp last June. Since then, he's returned for a half-dozen visits. That included two unofficial visits earlier this year, as well as the White Out against Ohio State last September.

Izzard also earned just shy of 30 scholarship offers. He announced that Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech were his top schools in the beginning of April. Ohio State and Nebraska also offered this spring, but LSU ultimately proved to be Penn State's top competitor.

Join us inside The Lions Den for more on Izzard and the rest of the Class of 2020!